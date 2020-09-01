e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Centre’s probe into scholarship scam attack on federal structure, says Punjab CM

Centre’s probe into scholarship scam attack on federal structure, says Punjab CM

Objects to inquiry into alleged post-matric SC scholarship scam by Union ministry for social justice and empowerment without consulting state government or waiting for chief secretary’s probe report

chandigarh Updated: Sep 01, 2020 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Sing said that the alleged scam into which the inquiry has been ordered took place from 2015-17 under the SAD-BJP regime. The chief minister said if the intent behind the so-called central government departmental investigation was to cover up the BJP-SAD tracks in the case, it would not succeed.
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Sing said that the alleged scam into which the inquiry has been ordered took place from 2015-17 under the SAD-BJP regime. The chief minister said if the intent behind the so-called central government departmental investigation was to cover up the BJP-SAD tracks in the case, it would not succeed.(HT file photo)
         

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday took strong exception to an inquiry being ordered into the alleged scholarship scam by the Union ministry for social justice and empowerment without consulting the state government or waiting for the chief secretary’s probe report.

Earlier, Union minister of state for commerce Som Prakash was quoted as saying that a departmental inquiry has been ordered by the social justice and empowerment ministry on his complaint and that he had taken up the matter with the minister concerned, Thawar Chand Gehlot.

“The move is another attack on the federal structure of the Indian constitutional polity,” Capt Amarinder Singh said, adding that it was aimed at eroding the state government’s authority as part of the BJP-led central government’s agenda to undermine the governments in all non-BJP ruled states. But, he said, his government will not succumb to such petty and motivated pressures by the BJP or any of its alliance partners, including the Shiromani Akali Dal.

He pointed out that the alleged scam into which the inquiry has been ordered took place from 2015-17 under the SAD-BJP regime. The chief minister said if the intent behind the so-called central government departmental investigation was to cover up the BJP-SAD tracks in the case, it would not succeed.

It was during an audit by his government that misappropriations came to light, which were now the subject of the chief secretary’s inquiry, Capt Amarinder Singh said. The department had come across gaps in payments made to certain colleges as per the funds sanctioned during the previous regime and it was then that he had decided to order the probe, said the chief minister.

The inquiry by him was in line with specific rules of governance and the only lawful course to take, he said, adding that any inquiry by a central department into a case relating to the state without consulting the latter was untenable.

Capt Amarinder Singh also slammed the Centre over its anti-Dalit act of withdrawing the post-matric SC scholarship scheme, which was benefitting lakhs of poor SC students in the state by providing them access to higher education.

