Chakka jam: Declare Punjab principal market yard, say SAD leaders

Chakka jam: Declare Punjab principal market yard, say SAD leaders

SAD district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon addressed rallies at Basti Jodhewal and Selem Tabri to express his solidarity with farmers

chandigarh Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held large protests across the district on Friday as part of the “chakka jam” to support farmers in their agitation against the farm bills passed in Parliament.

SAD district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon addressed rallies at Basti Jodhewal and Selem Tabri to express his solidarity with farmers.

SAD MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, staged a protest on Ferozepur Road. He asked chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to call a cabinet meeting immediately and pass an ordinance to declare Punjab one mandi (principal market yard) so the agri bills are not enforceable in the state.

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leaders including Simranjit Singh Dhillon, who is the son of Samrala MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, staged a protest in support of farmers at Sahnewal grain market on Jalandhar Bypass Chowk.

A large number of YAD workers also raised a stir at Salem Tabri and blocked Ludhiana- Jalandhar Highway. The protest was joined by YAD district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, and other leaders including Vijay Danav, Madan Lal Bagga, Poonam Arora, Manpreet Singh Bunty, Nek Singh and Parmjit Singh Pamma.

Addressing the gathering, Gosha said that Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation as Union minister is a clear and loud indication that SAD supports the farmers and will not hesitate before rejecting cabinet ranks and other positions.

He added that SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will announce the party’s next move during his visit to Ludhiana in the coming days and their protest against the ordinances will continue indefinitely.

