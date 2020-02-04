Chandigarh MC field staff get GPS-enabled wrist watches

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:32 IST

To keep a check on the irregularities in the attendance of field staff, the municipal corporation on Monday introduced GPS-enabled human efficiency tracking system (ImTrac) for its 4,000 field workers of different departments.

The MC commissioner, who himself wore one of the watches, distributed them to around 100 field staff present at the Monday ceremony. The rest of the staff will get these watches within a week. It is mandatory for workers to wear their watches during duty hours.

The move comes after the department received complaints from citizens and even councilors about the irregular attendance of workers in the field.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said that under the current system, the attendance of field staff of various wings will be recorded twice a day. Their attendance and salary dispersal will be calculated based on the number of shifts attended by the worker which will be consolidated for the entire month.

While implementing this system, Yadav said the purpose of the GPS-enabled wrist watches include recording attendance of field staff shift-wise, prevention and control of misuse of manual attendance system, maintaining transparency, accountability in operations and weeding out of the fake, duplicate, and false workers.

He said they have received complaints about irregular attendance of workers in the field. Under the new system, attendance will be taken ward-wise at the work location daily and updated immediately from the field using GPS networks on a real-time basis.

He said the watches will help the management to bring balance between under and over utilised resources based on geographic demand. This will also replace the old manual based attendance system and increase production of workforce without any new employment/deployment of additional workforce.

Yadav said this system will cost the civic body Rs8 lakh per month. M/s IMTAC India Pvt. Ltd, which has been given the contract for three years, will set up a control panel in MC to keep track of every field employee.

In case workers try to remove these watches or go out of their working area in duty hours, the system will be immediately be alerted.