Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Only ‘bada khana’ for Burail jail inmates on Eid, Raksha Bandhan

Chandigarh: Only ‘bada khana’ for Burail jail inmates on Eid, Raksha Bandhan

The UT administration has also declared August 1 as a public holiday on account of Eid.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

This year, the festivals of Eid al-Adha and Raksha Bandhan will be lacklustre affairs for the inmates of Burail jail as no visitors will be allowed.

This is the first time when the sisters of the inmates will not be allowed to personally tie rakhis on the wrist of their brothers lodged at Burail jail. An exception, however, has been made for siblings lodged in the jail.

Additional inspector general (AIG, prisons) Virat said, “Keeping in view the safety protocols, it has been decided that unlike the tradition no visitors will be allowed this year.”

“The rakhis received by post will be passed on to the inmates, but only after proper sanitisation by the jail staff,” he added.

However, the jail inmates will be served a special meal, or as jail authorities call it, ‘bada khana’. This meal will include sweets like halwa, kheer and a special vegetable dish, along with routine dal-chapati.

Burail jail currently lodges around 750 male and 35 female prisoners. Since March, the jail authorities had suspended visits of the family members as part of the measures taken to save the inmates from being infected with coronavirus. No decision has been taken to resume the visits yet.

AN EID SANS EMBRACE

On the occasion of Eid al Adha or Bakra Eid on August 1, “the inmates will not be allowed to meet and embrace each other to exchange Eid greetings. All safety protocols will be followed while celebrating the festivals in jail,” said Virat. The jail authorities have planned a ‘bada khana’ for Eid as well, which will include ‘seweyian’ or vermicelli as the special dessert.



