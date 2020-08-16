e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh reports 93 new cases of Covid-19, tally at 2,102

Chandigarh reports 93 new cases of Covid-19, tally at 2,102

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 93 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total count of positive cases in the Union Territory to 2,102.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chandigarh
The total count includes 934 active cases, 1,137 recovered cases and 29 deaths to date.
The total count includes 934 active cases, 1,137 recovered cases and 29 deaths to date. (File photo for representation)
         

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 93 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total count of positive cases in the Union Territory to 2,102.

As per Chandigarh’s Health Department, 93 new Covid-19 cases and one death reported in the Union Territory today.

The total count includes 934 active cases, 1,137 recovered cases and 29 deaths to date.

tags
top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In