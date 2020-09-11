e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake opens at weekends again

Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake opens at weekends again

UT administrator directs police to ensure strict enforcement of social distancing norms

chandigarh Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
It was on July 31 that the lake was closed for visitors on weekends in the wake of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.
It was on July 31 that the lake was closed for visitors on weekends in the wake of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.(HT Photo)
         

The Chandigarh administration on Friday ended the weekend lockdown at the popular tourist destination Sukhna Lake.

However, administrator VPS Badnore directed the police to ensure strict enforcement of social distancing and wearing of masks by visitors.

It was on July 31 that the lake was closed for visitors on weekends in the wake of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken crowds swelled at the lake as lockdown restrictions were eased in June.

Meanwhile, Badnore allowed procurement of 10,000 additional antigen kits to enhance testing. Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, health, said those in containment zones will be tested with antigen kits on priority.

top news
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge
I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Covid vaccine trial stopped after volunteer shows neurological symptoms: AstraZeneca
Covid vaccine trial stopped after volunteer shows neurological symptoms: AstraZeneca
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In