e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh sees biggest one-day spike with 93 Covid cases

Chandigarh sees biggest one-day spike with 93 Covid cases

Also, an 87-year-old man from Sector 40 died of the disease on Sunday, taking the toll to 29

chandigarh Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

With 93 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, Chandigarh recorded its steepest single-day spike in infections.

Also, an 87-year-old man from Sector 40 died of the disease on Sunday, taking the toll to 29.

The number of infections in Chandigarh crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday, when 81 people had tested positive. The biggest spike so far was recorded on August 13, with 91 new cases.

Now, the total count stands at 2,102, with 934 cases still active. As many as 1,137 patients have recovered, 19 of whom were discharged on Sunday.

The elderly man who died at the PGIMER “had a previous history of hypertension, diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease, stated the media bulletin.

Meanwhile, among those who tested positive on Sunday there are three people posted in the UT adviser’s office. “Two clerks and one steno were confirmed positive on Sunday. Two of them were on leave on medical grounds, and were asked to get tested for the coronavirus. All of them have been isolated,” said a UT official.

After their reports came positive, the private secretary to the UT adviser was also tested on Sunday. His report came negative. “The office was sanitised and will remain operational,” the official said.

The fresh infections have been reported from across urban and rural pockets of the Union Territory. Reports of 91 people are awaited.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In