Computer teachers posted at border areas to be treated as covid warriors

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:23 IST

The Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana high court that computer faculties of PICTUS, who are deployed on inter-state borders of Punjab are entitled to compensation as announced to covid warriors.

Government responded to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate HC Arora, seeking directions to treat computer faculties of PICTUS, deployed on border areas at par with government employees discharging duties as frontline warriors, and granting compensation under the ex-gratia policy of Punjab government, in case of death in harness.

In case of death of a covid warrior while on duty as frontline workers, dependent family is entitled to ex-gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh.

In response to the PIL, the government said that these teachers will be given benefit of ex-gratia policy. However, since PICTUS does not have its own resources, it has sought approval from the finance department for adopting ex-gratia policy.

A proposal has also been sent by the PICTUS to the health and family welfare department, to give approval to extend facility of free medical treatment to regular employees/computer faculties also in case they require such medical treatment during deployment as frontline workers.

These employees have to collect and maintain records of all persons entering Punjab from other states. In view of this, the HC has disposed of the PIL.