e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Cong govt in panic mode over hooch tragedy: SAD

Cong govt in panic mode over hooch tragedy: SAD

SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said the parroting of old lies indicated that CM Amarinder Singh had become jittery given the scale of the tragedy and only an independent inquiry by a sitting judge of the HC or the CBI would nail the culprits

chandigarh Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said the Congress government has gone into panic mode over the hooch tragedy as the roots of the episode lead to the chief minister’s office and the cabinet ministers were roped in to cover up the sins of the ruling party.

In a statement, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said the parroting of old lies indicated that CM Amarinder Singh had become jittery given the scale of the tragedy and only an independent inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court or the CBI would nail the culprits.

“The Akali Dal would not rest till justice was done to the victims of the state’s biggest hooch tragedy. No amount of damage control by even the entire cabinet can save the Congressmen who have played with the lives of innocent people by supplying poisonous liquor to them.”

top news
Delhi police anti-riot gear in dire need of upgrade, show records
Delhi police anti-riot gear in dire need of upgrade, show records
No compromise on territorial integrity, says India in 5th round of military talks with China
No compromise on territorial integrity, says India in 5th round of military talks with China
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest Covid positive; distancing a concern
Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest Covid positive; distancing a concern
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In