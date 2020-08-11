Cong to bring pvt member’s bill to help sacked PTIs: Hooda

chandigarh

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will bring a private member’s bill during the next assembly session to facilitate the reinstatement of 1,983 physical training instructors (PTIs) whose selections were set aside by the Punjab and Haryana high court and upheld by the Supreme Court.

The selections were done by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) during the Congress rule.

On being asked why the Congress felt the need to push for reinstatement of PTIs, the former chief minister during a press briefing said that courts had set aside the selection on technical grounds. “Also, the Haryana government did not contest the case well in the Supreme Court,” he added.

Regarding the registration of an FIR in the matter by the vigilance bureau, the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly said it was done only to satisfy the appointed PTIs. But an FIR will not bring any benefit to them, he said.

A single bench of the high court had on September 11, 2012, set aside the 2010 selections of PTIs on account of changes made in the selection process. The decision was upheld by an HC division bench and later by the Supreme Court on April 8, 2020.

An apex court bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Navin Sinha had said that HSSC’s decision of June 30, 2008, to cancel the written examination, the July 11, 2008 decision to call candidates eight times the number of vacancies on minimum percentage of marks for interviews and the decision of July 31, 2008, to call all eligible candidates for interviews were arbitrary decisions.

Decisions were taken without any reason to change the selection criterion published in 2006 which have the effect of downgrading the merit in the selection, the court said.

Liquor scam needs probe by House committee, CBI

Hooda attacked the BJP-JJP government on ‘liquor and registry scams’. “The government is trying to put the blame of the entire liquor scam on the officials. However, our demand is that influential persons who perpetrated the scams should be exposed. Thus, it is necessary that an inquiry committee should be constituted, either under a sitting judge of the high court or the CBI should probe the matter or a committee of Haryana assembly having MLAs from all parties inquire into these issues,” he added.