Connecting to PGIMER’s phone-in psychiatry service gets easy

For tele-consultation registration, people have to call 0172 2756809 (landline), 0172 2753801(landline) and 7087007392 (mobile) numbers

chandigarh Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PGIMER’s psychiatry department can also be contacted via WhatsApp number 7087007392 and email at telepsychiatry.pgi@gmail.com.
PGIMER’s psychiatry department can also be contacted via WhatsApp number 7087007392 and email at telepsychiatry.pgi@gmail.com.(Hindustan Times/For representation only)
         

Phone-in facilities for psychiatry services at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have been made more accessible to patients with new numbers added.

The step has been taken to deal phone lines getting jammed by callers wanting to register for tele-consultation services, said Prof SK.Mattoo, head of the department of psychiatry.

For phone consultations, patients will have to call the dedicated telephone numbers between 8 am to 9 am for registration.

For tele-consultation registration, people have to call 0172 2756809 (landline), 0172 2753801(landline) and 7087007392 (mobile) numbers.

The department can also be contacted via WhatsApp number 7087007392 and email at telepsychiatry.pgi@gmail.com

“Once the registration process is done via any of the above means, patients will be contacted as soon as possible, during the working hours of 9am to 5pm. They are requested to provide a working mobile number preferably with WhatsApp facility during the registration for ease of communication with doctors”, said Prof Mattoo.

