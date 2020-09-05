e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Cop beaten: HC denies bail to trio, says act can’t be taken lightly

Cop beaten: HC denies bail to trio, says act can’t be taken lightly

chandigarh Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Merciless beatings given to a police official on duty cannot be taken lightly, lest that should send a wrong signal in the society that one can indulge in such type of acts and get away with it, the Punjab and Haryana high court has said.

“If the concession of pre-arrest bail is granted to the persons accused of assaulting public servants on duty, that may further embolden the people to take law in their own hands and indulge in such acts, resultantly demoralising such public servants especially when they are from law enforcement agency,” the bench of justice HS Madaan observed while dismissing bail plea of three persons from Fazilka.

The trio was booked for beating a cop on duty on July 26. After their bail pleas were dismissed by a local court they had approached the high court. They had claimed that the cop had come with a woman to their residence and caused injuries to them and one woman in the family. They had also claimed that one of the women named in the FIR was admitted in a hospital at the time of the incident.

As per the FIR, the cop along with a co-worker was on PCR duty. They heard a commotion and rushed to the spot. When the complainant cop tried to intervene in the fight, he was dragged by the accused persons inside their house and beaten up mercilessly.

The bench observed that at this stage, it is not to look minutely into the merits of the case and same would be dealt with by the trial court. “I do not find any reason to disbelieve the prosecution story and rely upon the version set up by the petitioners at this stage, merely because one of the co-accused was admitted in the hospital,” the bench said.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
50,000 people taking part in phase 3 trial of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine
50,000 people taking part in phase 3 trial of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine
Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts
Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In