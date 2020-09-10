e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Court seeks CBI’s response on suspended SHO’s bail plea

Court seeks CBI’s response on suspended SHO’s bail plea

CBI has been asked to respond by September 14, when a decision on the bail plea is expected.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 10, 2020 18:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A special CBI court has issued a notice to the investigating agency with regard to a bail application filed by suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, an accused in a Rs 5-lakh graft case.

CBI has been asked to respond by September 14, when a decision on the bail plea is expected.

In her application, Kaur claimed that she had been falsely implicated in the case, and that as per contents of the FIR, no offence under Section 7/7A (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was made out against her.

She stated that the case was based on documentary evidence, which was already in the possession of the prosecution and the statements of the material witnesses had also been recorded.

Jaswinder Kaur, the then SHO of the Manimajra police station, was booked for graft on June 29.

The conclusion of the trial was likely to take some time, the application stated, adding that no useful purpose will be served by keeping the petitioner behind the bars. Kaur also stated that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no possibility of starting a trial in this case.

Referring to her health, she stated that she was suffering from a heart ailment and hypertension, for which she was on medication, and also mentioned that the other accused, Bhagwan Singh, was already out on bail.

On June 29, CBI had booked Kaur, the then SHO of the Manimajra police station, and Bhagwan, on the complaint of a Manimajra resident, Gurdeep Singh, that she had asked him for a bribe in lieu of not registering a cheating case against him.

Kaur and Bhagwan are facing a case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

top news
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Ayodhya, Chitrakoot airports to spur religious tourism’: Yogi tells Puri
‘Ayodhya, Chitrakoot airports to spur religious tourism’: Yogi tells Puri
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders on hunger strike over temple attacks in Andhra
Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders on hunger strike over temple attacks in Andhra
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In