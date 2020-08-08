Covid-19’s footprint spread to 76% localities of Chandigarh within 40 days

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:35 IST

While the active Covid-19 cases in the city increased by nearly six times over the past 40 days, the footprint of the novel coronavirus also became much wider, now spread across 76% of the city’s areas.

As of June 27, active cases were being reported from 25 (26%) of city’s 94 localities, but by August 7, 69 (76%) areas have new infections, with no single area, like Bapu Dham Colony earlier, predominantly reporting cases.

These localities include sectors, villages and colonies, with the virus spreading faster in sectors than in colonies and villages.

A whopping 60% cases are from six localities – Manimajra (16), Khuda Ali Sher (7), Bapu Dham (8) and Sectors 15, 24 and 38 with 20 cases in all.

MORE SECTORS AFFECTED

Nearly 83% (47) of all 57 sectors now have active cases, even as 40 days ago, only 28% (16) of these areas were reporting new infections.

Sector 45, at 23, has the most cases among all sectors, though it had no case on June 27.

Similarly, among colonies and villages, Dhanas had no case on 40 days ago, but now 29 people are infected in the locality. Mauli Jagran also had no case, but now has 18.

Sectors 1 to 10 in the city’s northern part have the lowest number of active cases at seven. This was even lower 40 days ago when only Sector 9 had one case.

SECTORS: FROM 44 TO 322 CASES IN 40 DAYS

During the 40-day period between June 27 and August 7, the active cases in sectors rose by seven times, while in colonies and villages there was a fourfold rise.

On June 27, the active cases in sectors were 44, which jumped to 322 within 40 days. In villages and cities, there were 42 Covid patients on June 27, but the figure climbed to 178 as of August 7.

Experts say as the restrictions were eased phase wise, the infection was bound to spread due to movement and mixing up of population from different areas. Therefore, strict measures were required to contain the spread.

“Deadlines should be set. Once a suspected person is tested, the reports should be available within 24 hours and the patient should be isolated immediately. The real job starts when the contacts of the infected person need to be located. On an average, 10 to 15 people, who may have interacted with the patient at home, work or during travel should be identified and tested. The process should be quick and subsequent action should be swift,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of the department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER.