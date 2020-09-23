e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid scare: PU examination branches shut as staffer tests positive

This comes at a time when the university is conducting the final semester examination of undergraduate and postgraduate students online.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Many university staffers have tested positive for the virus in the past few days.
Many university staffers have tested positive for the virus in the past few days. (Representational photo)
         

Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday decided to close all its examination branches for two days after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

The directions for closure of the branches on Wednesday and Thursday were given by PU controller of examinations Prof Parvinder Singh.

This comes at a time when the university is conducting the final semester examination of undergraduate and postgraduate students online. Many university staffers have tested positive for the virus in the past few days. Following this, PU also released the detailed SOPs for its employees.

Single window enquiry closed

The single window enquiry at the university was also closed for two days on Wednesday after a staffer there tested positive for Covid-19. The enquiry window is the sole platform for all visitors, including students, to air their queries as public dealing at the varsity’s administration block is not permitted. On an average, over 100 visitors come here with their grievances and queries every day.

On Wednesday, many students faced problems as the enquiry window was closed. It will resume working on Friday.

Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
