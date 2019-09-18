DAV, Surajpur, pupils take part in art contest.

chandigarh

Contests were conducted at DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur, under the International School Award project in collaboration with British Council, London.

Students from classes 6,7 and 9 took part in activities such as scrap file, role play, fancy dress and bulletin-board competition. The topic of the art competition was– ‘great personalities of the world’.

The works of the winners were displayed on the bulletin board of the school. In the role-play competition, students enacted roles of Gautam Buddha, Albert Einstein, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chander Bose, Narender Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru.

In the fancy dress contest, students were attired as Sushma Swaraj, Sania Nehwal, Lata Mangeshkar, PT Usha, Rohit Chand and Tenzing Norgay.

The first position was secured by Ishneet and Kanika stood second. Manya and Aanya were third and Khushpreet got a consolation prize.

Principal Mamta Goel lauded the efforts of the students and staff and said that excellence has no limits. A right platform is what students require to channelise their energies, she added.

