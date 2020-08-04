e-paper
Day 1: Online classes in Panjab University on to low-key start

Many students said no classes were held for them on Day 1 and others said they hadn’t even received the time table yet.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:13 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Teaching and learning at Panjab University went online on Monday, but the varsity met with a mixed response as participation remained low key on the first day.

As per the new academic calendar of the university, the first term of the next session will end on November 28 and the semester examinations will be conducted from December 2 onwards for 20 days.

Many students said no classes were held for them on Day 1 and others said they hadn’t even received the time table yet. The teaching process was not seamless in many departments and classes were marred by technical glitches. In many departments, classes were held late in the morning due to Raksha Bandhan.

A student of the English department seeking anonymity said, “We were provided a WebEx link, but due to technical glitches our class was not held on Monday.”

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) had earlier sought that teachers be allowed to conduct online classes from home as well. Professor Navdeep Goyal, who is heading a special panel of the university, said, “We are getting many queries and we may decide to allow teachers to conduct online classes from home in the coming days.”

PU’s dean of university instructions (DUI) RK Singla said, “We are approving the time table of many departments. We are working at a good pace and it will take a few days to streamline the online teaching process.”

