e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Deemed suspension of IPS officer Kalson confirmed by Haryana govt

Deemed suspension of IPS officer Kalson confirmed by Haryana govt

chandigarh Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Haryana government on Tuesday confirmed the deemed suspension of controversial IPS officer Hemant Kalson, who was arrested on August 22 in Panchkula. Kalson was on the same day booked under the charges of trying to outrage the modesty of a woman, misconduct in public in a state of intoxication, house trespass and voluntarily causing hurt in two separate cases

As per rule 3 (2) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, a member of the service who is detained in official custody whether on a criminal charge or otherwise for a period longer than 48 hours, shall be deemed to have been suspended by the government.

A September-1 home department order said that the state government has confirmed Kalson’s suspension with effect from August 24, 48 hours after he was arrested at Pinjore. The home department has also asked the director general of police to send the draft of a chargesheet against the delinquent officer.

Kalson, an IG-rank officer, has allegedly assaulted two women and a man after trespassing into their houses at Pinjore.

The woman in her complaint alleged that Kalson forcibly entered her house on Friday evening and assaulted her daughter.

However, this is not for the first time that Kalson was found on the wrong side of the law. He was stripped of his duties as an election observer in Tamil Nadu in 2019 after he fired aerial shots from the firearm of a security man posted at the circuit house where he was staying. Subsequently, he was placed under suspension. His suspension was revoked a few months ago.

top news
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
To cater to demand, more special trains being planned: Railways
To cater to demand, more special trains being planned: Railways
CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput case
CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Dear Ravi Shankar ji...”: Congress reacts to govt’s letter to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg
‘Dear Ravi Shankar ji...”: Congress reacts to govt’s letter to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In