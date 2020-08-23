e-paper
Demand to change in Cong leadership a hoax: Cheema

chandigarh Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Congress leader MM Singh Cheema.
Trade unionist and veteran Congress leader MM Singh Cheema on Sunday objected to the rumours of demanding a change in the party leadership and termed the move a hoax by vested interests.

He said the step was aimed at weakening the party. A certain section of the media jumping the gun by announcing as breaking news that Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi has resigned ahead of the working committee meeting on August 24 has lowered the credibility of their respective organisations, he said.

Cheema stated that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are the only universally accepted faces of Congress party spread across every nook and corner of the nation. He added that this is a welcome sign that all chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry have opposed a demand like this.

