e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Dharamsot denies scam in promotions in PSFDC

Dharamsot denies scam in promotions in PSFDC

The minister is also embroiled in another controversy related to embezzlement of funds in the social justice and empowerment department

chandigarh Updated: Sep 02, 2020 01:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot
Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot
         

Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday denied allegations of a scam in promotions of the Punjab State Forest Development Corporation (PSFDC).

In a statement here, Dharamsot said he did not order any promotions in the corporation. “The managing director (MD) is the competent authority to promote project officers and other subordinate staff and the MD was appointed at the level of the chief minister,” he said in a statement.

The minister is also embroiled in another controversy related to embezzlement of funds in the social justice and empowerment department. He said the MD issued the orders for promotions and transfers of eligible officials to ensure the smooth functioning of the corporation.

top news
India occupies key LAC heights as tensions spiral
India occupies key LAC heights as tensions spiral
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
‘Privacy, Migrants’: How judge who freed Kafeel Khan bats for fundamental rights
‘Privacy, Migrants’: How judge who freed Kafeel Khan bats for fundamental rights
Fresh clash shows grim reality: Experts
Fresh clash shows grim reality: Experts
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8-lakh mark, death toll nears 25k mark
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8-lakh mark, death toll nears 25k mark
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In