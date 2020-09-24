e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Divisional commissioner checks Covid care arrangements in Kharar

Divisional commissioner checks Covid care arrangements in Kharar

After going around the wards, Rahul Tewari, comissioner, Roopnagar Division, interacted with patients for feedback on care and medical facilities offered to them

chandigarh Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

The commissioner, Roopnagar division, Rahul Tewari, made a surprise visit to the Civil Hospital in Kharar sub-division of Mohali.

After going around the wards, Tewari interacted with patients for feedback on care and medical facilities offered to them. He also checked the register of patients in home isolation and called some of them, enquiring about the frequency of calls by doctors and seeking their suggestions on improving medical care at home.

He also took stock of the supplies of medicines and oxygen available in the hospital.

Nervous at finding a senior bureaucrat in their midst the staff relaxed after Tewari interacted with them and later took selfies. “To boost the morale of the doctors and paramedics working for long hours since the past six months amid the most challenging times. This is the least we can do for them,” he said.

Later, Tewari visited the local Tehsil Office and took stock of the stamp duty collection, recoveries and pendency of court cases. He pulled up the staff for not maintaining an organised filing system and for not updating collection records.

