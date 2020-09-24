DM Jammu declares different areas as containment, red zones

chandigarh

Sep 24, 2020

In view of the situation emerging due to spike in Covid-19 cases, Jammu district magistrate Sushma Chauhan declared different localities in district as containment and red zones on Wednesday.

As per orders issued by Jammu district magistrate, Muthi Gaon, near minibus stand and Purkhoo Camp, north falling under police station Domana, Rajpura and Lane no 6, near Government School New Plot falling under police station Bakshi Nagar, Ram Vihar Ward no 35, Janipur falling under police station Janipur, Rajiv Nagar, Narwal falling under police station Trikuta Nagar, near KC Hyundai, Channi Rama falling under police station Trikuta Nagar, Channi, Ward no 40, Poonch House, Talab Tillo falling under police station Nawabad, Ward no 9, RS Pura (Chohala Mohalla) falling under police station RS Pura, Nai Basti, and Gajansoo Marh falling under police station Kanna Chak have been declared as containment areas and red zones.

According to orders, the SOP issued by state executive committee vide order number 38-JK-DMRRR of 2020 dated April 14, will be applied to the said areas.

These areas will be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control except for essential needs. There will be no movement, whatsoever, in and out of the containment zones.

All business establishments, except medical shops will remain closed in the containment/red zone. However, for any medical emergency, individuals can contact the 24x7 control room at 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912 and necessary facilitation shall be done.

As per orders, it will be mandatory for people residing in designated containment zones to get themselves tested and any refusal in this regard shall invite action including filing of FIR under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Magistrate and SHO concerned will ensure that 100% sampling and testing is done.

Any violation of this order will invite punitive action under Section 188 of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.