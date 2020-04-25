Doctors at Pathankot Military Hospital perform rare surgery on newborn

chandigarh

Doctors at Pathankot Military Hospital in Punjab had to treat a one-day-old baby with rare congenital anomaly of intestines without a pediatrician as they could not arrange one due to the lockdown.

The baby, born out of a caesarian section last week, was suspected to have Hirschsprung’s Disease, which had consequently developed intestinal block leading to a septic infection.

“ A prompt diagnosis was made but the condition of the baby was critical and he was not fit for transfer to the nearest pediatric surgery centre of the Armed Forces, Chandimandir, due to the coronavirus lockdown. There was no pediatric surgeon available in the civil hospitals of Pathankot as well,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

“Surgical specialist of the military hospital Major Adil Abdul Kalam performed the intricate and challenging operation of opening up the abdomen of the newborn baby who was on a ventilator. This is for the first time in the Armed Forces Medical Services wherein such an intricate operation on a newborn was performed at a zonal hospital with no pediatric surgeon, pediatric anesthesiologist or neonatologist,” said Col Anand.

The operation was performed in an emergency which even if delayed by a few minutes could have resulted in exacerbation of multi-organ failure, leading to death.

The doctor said that it was an extremely challenging and stressful task to manage the case successfully despite the absence of super-specialty facilities.

“Performing the intricate surgery in the intestines of the newborn with associated generalised septic infection was technically arduous and grueling but the team of doctors and nurses had effectively carried out the surgery last week and now the baby is out of ventilator, tolerating breastfeeds and is on the way to a healthy recovery,” the spokesperson quoted Dr Kalam.