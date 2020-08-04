e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Eight fatalities take Haryana’s Covid-19 toll to 448

Eight fatalities take Haryana’s Covid-19 toll to 448

Three people died in Sirsa, while one patient each succumbed in Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Faridabad.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Preparations underway at a Gurugram gym on Tuesday, a day before fitness centres are allowed to reopen under ‘Unlock 3’.
Preparations underway at a Gurugram gym on Tuesday, a day before fitness centres are allowed to reopen under ‘Unlock 3’. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Eight patients succumbed to Covid-19 in Haryana on Tuesday as the state saw 623 fresh infections, which took the patients’ tally to 37,796, a health bulletin said.

Three people died in Sirsa, while one patient each succumbed in Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Faridabad.

With eight more fatalities, the death toll has risen to 448 (318 men, 130 women).

Though there has been no respite from fatalities and new cases, the recovery rate on Tuesday improved further and rose to 82.62% from Monday’s 81.97%.

After 756 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, the number of those cured of Covid climbed to 31,226.

Faridabad saw maximum 169 new cases on Tuesday, followed by Rohtak where 96 people tested positive.

Other districts where fresh cases were recorded included Gurugram (46), Sonepat (29), Rewari (20), Ambala (32), Panipat (50), Karnal (19), Hisar (4), Palwal (15), Jhajjar (16), Mahendergarh (3), Bhiwani (15), Panchkula (12), Nuh (5), Kurukshetra (16), Sirsa (19), Fatehabad (21), Yamunanagar (22), Jind (8), and Kaithal (6).

In Kurukshetra, among the new cases was a four-year-old girl from Shahbad town, while other patients were in the age bracket of 25 to 50 years.

With 19 new cases of Covid-19 in Karnal, the number of infected persons rose to 1,139 in the district.

In Bhiwani, among the fresh cases were four children aged between five and 11 years.

