Home / Chandigarh / Entrance test for five-year law course: PU to reconsider its decision in three days

Entrance test for five-year law course: PU to reconsider its decision in three days

chandigarh Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Panjab University (PU) has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it will reconsider its decision of not holding the entrance test for admission to the five-year integrated law course run by University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS).

The statement in this regard was made before the bench of Chief Justice RS Jha and Justice Arun Palli on the plea of a course aspirant, Chiraag Malli, who had challenged PU’s decision of scrapping the exam. The petitioner had argued that court’s observations on importance of the exam while disposing of a plea on the issue were not considered by PU while making the decision. The petitioner had also alleged that PU’s act was contemptuous.

The decision to scrap the exam was taken on August 11 in view of Covid-19 outbreak, and was initially challenged by two law course aspirants, who argued that the premise not to hold the entrance was invalid when PU was conducting such exams for other courses. Class 12 marks as a sole criterion for determining the suitability of a candidate for admission to the course would neither be reasonable nor reliable, they had argued. Following the plea, the high court had asked PU to reconsider its decision by September 15. However, PU again decided against holding the exam, which resulted in the second round of litigation.

The petition has been disposed of now with PU undertaking that it will take a fresh decision within three days.

