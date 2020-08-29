e-paper
Every 4th person admitted to PGI Covid-19 ICU succumbed to infection, comorbidities

Doctors say that most patients who are admitted to ICU already have comorbidities such as renal failure, hepatic failure, cardiac failure or terminal cancers in addition to diabetes or hypertension, so the chances of survival are already low

chandigarh Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:36 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The dedicated hospital at Nehru Hospital Extension caters to moderate and severe cases from Chandigarh and the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.
Every fourth person who was admitted to the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has succumbed, majorly due to aggravation of a pre-existing disease.

Data accessed by Hindustan Times reveals that the hospital has admitted a total of 844 Covid-19 patients, of which 196 required intensive care support and during the course of treatment, 53 died. As per the figures, 113 have recovered and been discharged while 30 are under treatment.

This suggests that the death rate in ICU is around 27% while the recovery rate stands at around 58%.

PGIMER director Professor Jagat Ram said, “Doctors put in their best efforts to save the patients and 58% recovery in ICUs is nothing less than an achievement.”

He explained, “Technically, it’s hard to revive a critical patient. Still the recovery rate of around 58% in the ICU is good. We are working hard to bring up the numbers and save more patients. Around 30 patients in ICU are still under treatment and we hope they recover soon.”

“The message here is to practice hand hygiene, wear masks and maintain distance so that lives can be saved,” he added.

Worryingly, 37% of those who died were in the age group of 31 to 50, while 45% were in the most vulnerable age group-- 50 years and above.

Professor GD Puri, dean (academics) and head of the department of anesthesia and intensive care, said, “The Covid-19 centre at the institute receives very sick patients. Majority of the patients who are admitted for critical care in ICUs have other underlying conditions. All our patients in ICUs have severe comorbid conditions such as renal failure, hepatic failure, cardiac failure or terminal cancers in addition to diabetes or hypertension.”

Dr Vipin Kaushal, additional medical superintendent of the Covid-19 hospital, said that many patients are initially admitted in the emergency ward for some other condition and after tests are performed here, they turn out to be positive. “In PGIMER emergencies, patients of accident cases, renal failure and other cases are reported from many states. Many of them are already in a serious condition. After the tests are performed, they turn out to be positive and are shifted to the Covid-19 block for treatment and management. They require round-the-clock care. So in most cases, patients’ survival chances are low despite best care,” said Dr Kaushal.

