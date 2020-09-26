Farm bills row: Haryana Congress to submit memorandum to governor on Sept 28

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:54 IST

The Haryana Congress will submit a memorandum to governor SD Arya on September 28 seeking revocation of the three farm bills passed by the Parliament.

In-charge of party affairs in Haryana, Vivek Bansal, who held a meeting of senior state leaders on Saturday here said a party delegation will stage a protest walk from the Congress office in Sector 9 to Haryana Raj Bhawan to submit the memorandum to the governor on September 28.

“Besides, the party will observe Kisan Mazdoor Bachao Day on October 2 at all district headquarters and in assembly constituencies. A state-level kisan sammelan will also be held on October 10 and a signature campaign against these “black laws” will be held from October 2 to 31,” Bansal said.