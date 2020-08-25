e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Fee waiver: Student bodies suspend protest as Panjab University agree to consider demands

Fee waiver: Student bodies suspend protest as Panjab University agree to consider demands

Dean students welfare SK Tomar said they had received a representation by student leaders, following which they made recommendations to the vice-chancellor

chandigarh Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Student leaders protest outside the administrative block at Panjab University against fee hike in Chandigarh on Tuesday
Student leaders protest outside the administrative block at Panjab University against fee hike in Chandigarh on Tuesday (Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

A joint front of Panjab University student bodies on Tuesday decided to temporarily suspend protests after authorities agreed to consider their demands regarding semester-fee waiver and extending last date for fee submission.

The front comprised Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), All India Students Association (AISA), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) and Students Organisation of India (SOI). In a joint statement, the leaders said, “The protest has been terminated temporarily as authorities have promised to fulfil the immediate demand of extending the date of fee submission post August 31.”

Dean students welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said they had received a representation by student leaders, following which they made recommendations to the vice-chancellor. “A meeting to discuss extending the date for fee submission will be held in day or two,” said Tomar.

Fee waiver will be discussed on a case-to-case basis. “A performa will be released by the university, through which needy students will be identified and fee-waiver will be granted,” Tomar said.

“Every student who has been physically, mentally, or financially affected by Covid-19 is a ‘needy’ student. Till every such student is considered ‘needy’, we will continue to demand that the entire semester fee be cancelled,” the student leaders’ statement noted.

top news
‘Sabotage Pak effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage Pak effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In