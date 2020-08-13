Ferozepur rly division registers 45% increase in revenue between April and July

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:55 IST

Ferozepur railway division has earned Rs 881 crore between April 1 to July 30 2020, against Rs 610 crore last year, registering an increase of about 45%.

Overall, the division’s revenue is lesser by about 18% compared to last year, till date. Railway officials said efforts are on to close the gap.

Rajesh Agarwal, divisional railway manager, Ferozepur, held an online press conference on Thursday and said efforts are being taken to generate revenue despite coaching operations coming to a standstill amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

On an average, Ferozepur division earned approximately 45% of its revenue from coaching operation, which they have tried to make up through goods earning. Agarwal emphasised on timely delivery and vigorous monitoring of railway projects and activities.

He added that Since May 1, Ferozezur division in association with Punjab government has run 369 Shramik Special trains for migrant labourers, a highest in Northern Railway divisions and second in Indian Railway.

He said that to maintain social distancing norms, the division has deployed ex-servicemen in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

“Covid-19 is being used as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiency and performance and infrastructure is being revamped. To facilitate tractor loadings from Nasrala, a dedicated line with loading platform has been constructed by the divison. Approval of the chief safety commissioner (CRS) has been obtained for running passenger trains from Delhi to Ludhiana,” Agarwal said.

He added that as there was no traffic during the lockdown, tracks of all busy gates of Ferozepur division were repaired.