e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ferozepur rly division registers 45% increase in revenue between April and July

Ferozepur rly division registers 45% increase in revenue between April and July

Overall, the division’s revenue is lesser by about 18% compared to last year, till date

chandigarh Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Ferozepur railway division has earned Rs 881 crore between April 1 to July 30 2020, against Rs 610 crore last year, registering an increase of about 45%.

Overall, the division’s revenue is lesser by about 18% compared to last year, till date. Railway officials said efforts are on to close the gap.

Rajesh Agarwal, divisional railway manager, Ferozepur, held an online press conference on Thursday and said efforts are being taken to generate revenue despite coaching operations coming to a standstill amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

On an average, Ferozepur division earned approximately 45% of its revenue from coaching operation, which they have tried to make up through goods earning. Agarwal emphasised on timely delivery and vigorous monitoring of railway projects and activities.

He added that Since May 1, Ferozezur division in association with Punjab government has run 369 Shramik Special trains for migrant labourers, a highest in Northern Railway divisions and second in Indian Railway.

He said that to maintain social distancing norms, the division has deployed ex-servicemen in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

“Covid-19 is being used as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiency and performance and infrastructure is being revamped. To facilitate tractor loadings from Nasrala, a dedicated line with loading platform has been constructed by the divison. Approval of the chief safety commissioner (CRS) has been obtained for running passenger trains from Delhi to Ludhiana,” Agarwal said.

He added that as there was no traffic during the lockdown, tracks of all busy gates of Ferozepur division were repaired.

top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In