Final notification issued for delimitation wards in Ambala

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:03 IST

The urban local bodies department issued the final notification for delimitation of wards to the Ambala municipal corporation on Monday.

The notification comes almost two weeks after the draft notification was issued on August 13. Objections and suggestions were invited from the general public for the next ten days.

As per sources, Congress leaders and other locals submitted their objections to additional deputy commissioner Preeti, who later submitted the report on August 27.

Speaking on the notification, deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said, “It has to be checked whether there are changes in the final notification or not.”

However, Hemant Kumar, advocate at the Punjab and Haryana high court, said size and boundaries of all 20 wards has been kept exactly as shown in the draft.

“Generally, the time period between the proposal and final notification is more than a month. But here, the whole process, which has been pending for more than a year was done within a month,” Kumar said.

As per information, the total number of wards was fixed at 20 in July, of which seven were reserved for women, including two for Scheduled Caste (SC) women, five for SCs, two for Backward Classes (BC) and six for the general category.

Kumar said wards that have to be reserved and ones that not, will be done as per the procedure that will be later notified in the Gazette.

“After this, the process of conducting elections will be started by the state election commission in consultation with the Haryana government. This will start with amendment of the local voter lists,” he added.