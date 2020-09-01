e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Final year exams of Haryana college, varsity students to begin in September end

Final year exams of Haryana college, varsity students to begin in September end

chandigarh Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The examinations of the last year students of all universities and colleges in Haryana will be conducted by the end of September, an official spokesperson said.

This decision was taken in a meeting organised by Haryana State Higher Education Council through videoconferencing. The meeting was attended by the vice-chancellors and controllers of examination of all the government-aided universities.

The spokesperson said there are about 2 lakh students studying in the final year classes in various colleges and universities of the state.

Provisions have also been made for compartment and reappear examinations for final year students in all universities.

He further informed that for students coming from faraway places, accommodation will also be arranged in the hostels. Social distancing norms will be followed at the examination centres.

The spokesperson said that the examination question papers will be of multiple choices, short answer and explanatory answers.

The students, who are unable to take the exam due to any valid reason, will be given one more chance.

