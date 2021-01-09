e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / First two bird samples sent by Chandigarh admn test negative for bird flu

First two bird samples sent by Chandigarh admn test negative for bird flu

Meanwhile, the number of dead birds found in the city has reached 10, with the carcass of a pigeon recovered from a residential area in Sector 35

chandigarh Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

First two samples sent by the Chandigarh administration to Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, to check for bird flu tested negative on Friday night.

“The common coot found in the lake on Tuesday along with a pigeon found on Wednesday have tested negative for bird flu. The reports of seven other birds are still awaited,” said Dr Kanwarjit Singh, joint director, animal husbandry and fisheries department.

Meanwhile, the number of dead birds found in the city has reached 10, with the carcass of a pigeon recovered from a residential area in Sector 35 on Friday.

The department has installed signboards near the regulatory end of Sukhna Lake, asking visitors to remain cautious. “People have been asked to look out for symptoms like tremors, diarrhoea, head tilt and paralysis among birds. If any such symptom is observed at the lake or anywhere else in the city, then the department can be informed on 0172-2700284,” said Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forests.

