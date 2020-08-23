e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Former HP BJP chief Satpal Satti is state finance commission chairman

Former HP BJP chief Satpal Satti is state finance commission chairman

The commission will review the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities and devolution of resources to them

chandigarh Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed former state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satpal Singh Satti as chairman of the sixth finance commission, stated a notification released late on Saturday.

Satti will enjoy the status of cabinet minister, it read.

The commission will review the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities and devolution of resources to them. Its ex-officio members will include additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of rural development and panchayati raj and urban development departments. The advisor planning will function as ex-officio member secretary.

The commission will make recommendations to the state government for streamlining the work of these departments.

The tenure of the commission is fixed from the date of issuance of the notification and it will make its report available by December 31, 2021, covering a period of five years from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027.

Satti, a three-term legislator from Una assembly segment, was the state BJP chief from 2012 to 2020.

He was first elected from the Una assembly segment in 2003 and re-elected in 2007 and 2012. He also served as chief parliamentary secretary in the BJP government from 2007-12 and lost the 2017 assembly election to Satpal Raizada of the Congress.

top news
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In