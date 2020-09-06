e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Four dead, three injured in Kinnaur road mishap

Four dead, three injured in Kinnaur road mishap

The victims were on their way to Sangla from Raksham when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Kharogala

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
         

Four youngsters were killed and three injured after an SUV plunged into a deep gorge in Kinnaur district on Saturday.

Anshuman Kumar, 20; Om Krishan, 19; Sikander Singh, 20; and Aadesh Kumar, 20, were killed on the spot while Paras Singh, 20, Ankit Chauhan, 19, and Nikesh,19, all residents of Sangla were injured.

The victims were on their way to Sangla from Raksham when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Kharogala on the Sangla-Chhitkul link road. The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Sangla, from where they were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, Rampur Bushahr. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after postmortem.

Kinnaur superintendent of police (SP) SR Rana said an investigation was underway. The district administration gave ₹10,000 as compensation to the families of the deceased and ₹5,000 to those injured in the mishap.

tags
top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In