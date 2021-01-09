e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Fuel rates touch all-time high in Chandigarh

Fuel rates touch all-time high in Chandigarh

Petrol prices rise to ₹81.08 per litre and diesel ₹74.14 per litre

chandigarh Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:12 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Petrol pump dealers in Chandigarh say this is the first time petrol prices have gone past ₹80.
Petrol pump dealers in Chandigarh say this is the first time petrol prices have gone past ₹80.(HT File)
         

With petrol costing ₹81.08 per litre and diesel costing ₹74.14 per litre, fuel prices touched an all-time high in Chandigarh on Friday, according to local petrol pump dealers.

In fact, it is for the first time that petrol prices have gone past ₹80, they said.

“The rise in prices can be attributed to taxes and levies charged by the government. It is not due to the price of crude oil in the international market as we were selling petrol at cheaper rates even when the price of crude was higher than it currently is,” said Arjan Singh, president, Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association.

Singh said the biggest jump happened in June last year, when diesel was at ₹62 per litre and petrol was at ₹68.88 per litre, and the rates went up by almost ₹10 in a month.

Association’s former president Colonel HS Kapoor (retd), who is the owner of Kapoor Service Station in Sector 21, said the hike in diesel prices will lead to inflation and hit the common man hard.

BL Sharma, general secretary of the Chandigarh transporters’ association, said: “Transporters are already reeling under losses. An increase in diesel prices will drive up costs of fruits and vegetables that are brought to the city from other states.”

Meanwhile, Mohali Petroleum Dealers Association president Ashwinder Mongia said fuel prices in the district have also reached an all-time high. “In Punjab, over 45% of our customers are farmers. Indirectly, this is another way how the government’s policies in the state go against farmers,” he said.

