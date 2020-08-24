Galwan face-off: Veterans’ body demands release of benefits to kin of soldiers from Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:42 IST

The All India Defence Brotherhood Association (Retired) has pressed the Punjab government to expedite the process to release benefits to the next of kin of soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese troops in June this year.

“Non-receipt of battle casualty certificate hampers the disbursement of ex gratia grant and declared benefits to the next of kin of Galwan martyrs from Punjab, thereby causing anxiety and resentment among family members of the bravados who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting on our side of the Line of Actual Control,” the statement of the association’s Punjab chapter stated.

Its president, Brig Kuldip Singh Kahlon (retd), said the state government has enhanced the ex gratia and the budget has also been released, but the battle casualty certificate is awaited for disbursement. “We urge the Punjab chief minister to have a video meeting with the defence minister to resolve the issue,” he said.