e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Galwan face-off: Veterans’ body demands release of benefits to kin of soldiers from Punjab

Galwan face-off: Veterans’ body demands release of benefits to kin of soldiers from Punjab

Association says battle casualty certificates are still awaited, delaying disbursement

chandigarh Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The All India Defence Brotherhood Association (Retired) has pressed the Punjab government to expedite the process to release benefits to the next of kin of soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese troops in June this year.

“Non-receipt of battle casualty certificate hampers the disbursement of ex gratia grant and declared benefits to the next of kin of Galwan martyrs from Punjab, thereby causing anxiety and resentment among family members of the bravados who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting on our side of the Line of Actual Control,” the statement of the association’s Punjab chapter stated.

Its president, Brig Kuldip Singh Kahlon (retd), said the state government has enhanced the ex gratia and the budget has also been released, but the battle casualty certificate is awaited for disbursement. “We urge the Punjab chief minister to have a video meeting with the defence minister to resolve the issue,” he said.

top news
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘What Delhi did yesterday, US does today’: Kejriwal hails plasma therapy
‘What Delhi did yesterday, US does today’: Kejriwal hails plasma therapy
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to postpone NEET, JEE to keep students safe amid Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to postpone NEET, JEE to keep students safe amid Covid-19
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In