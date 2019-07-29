Getting to be movie directors for a day

A young director’s course was conducted for students at Ryan International School, Sector 66, SAS Nagar. The course covered the basics of creative short film-making using a cell phone camera. Students learnt about various concepts such as story conceptualisation, storyboarding, lighting, camera operations, framing and basic stop animation. At the end of the course, students received certificates of participation and media toolkits which included a Gorilla pod and clamp, 3 add-on lenses, a stylus multipurpose pen and a course hand book for future reference.

Chitkara boys qualify for Subroto Cup

The football team of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, won the Pre- Subroto Football tournament held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37.

In the U-17 boys’ final, the Chitkara team beat the team of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, by 2-0 and secured their position to compete in the Nationals, which will be held in Delhi next month. The principal appreciated the efforts of the team.

Apples, mangoes, pineapples go to school

Kids ‘R’ Kids School, Sector 42-C, organised a fancy dress competition on the theme ‘fruits and vegetables’. The objective was to inculcate the habit of eating nutritious food among children and to instil confidence in them. They came dressed as fruits and vegetables such as pineapple, apple, mango, carrot, tomato and brinjal and spoke about the characteristics of the fruit or vegetable they were representing. The students were advised to avoid eating junk food.

Students say no to single-use plastic

Students of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School observed ‘no plastic day’. Teachers conducted a session to educate students about the ill-effects of using plastic. Students made paper bags and raised slogans. They were encouraged to use paper and cloth bags instead of plastic bags. Eco Club incharge Anjali Kapoor said it was important to raise awareness about responsible use and recycling.

Students learn about trees at Shamrock

Shamrock Christian Senior Secondary School organised an extensive plantation programme in order to restore the eco-balance.

Students of the Eco Club from classes Nursery to 10 took part in the programme.

They planted saplings such as Queen’s flower, Indian Laburnum and tulip.

The teachers apprised students of the importance of planting trees and preserving the environment.

Impact of social media discussed at GMA

GMA City Public School, Chabbewal, organised an inter-class Hindi debate competition.

Students of Class 8 participated and discussed issues including the impact of social media and mobile phones and gender discrimination. Chahatpreet and Arshpreet Kaur were adjudged as the best speakers.

Chairman Sunder Sham Arora said social media has played a vital role in ruining relationships. Principal Hardeep Singh appreciated the efforts of coordinating staff in ensuring the success of the show.

