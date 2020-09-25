e-paper
Give insurance cover to staffers on Covid duty: GMCH-32 workers’ body

The union president said that security guards, who are working on a contractual basis, have not got new uniforms for the last five-six months

chandigarh Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Suraksha Karamchari Workers’ Union members protesting in Sector 32 on Thursday.
The security guards of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, gathered in large numbers outside the hospital and protested for almost three hours on Thursday.

Sukhbir Singh, president of Suraksha Karamchari Workers’ Union, said, “We have many pending demands. Despite our raising the issues several times, no one from the administration paid any heed. Hence, the off-duty workers held a protest today.”

“The security guards, who are working on a contractual basis, have not got new uniforms for the last five-six months. We have been demanding changing rooms for the guards for the last seven-eight years now. Our third demand is that the guards, who are on Covid-19 duty, should be provided insurance cover,” he said.

The union was called for a meeting with the medical superintendent at around 4pm.

“Medical superintendent Dr Ravi Gupta said that our demands would be met, therefore we ended the protest.”

