GMCH-32 sets up dedicated unit for Covid-19 patients needing dialysis

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:17 IST

Covid-19 patients requiring dialysis can now visit the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, that has set up a dedicated facility for them.

Dr BS Chavan, director-cum-principal, GMCH, said earlier, Covid-19 patients requiring dialysis were referred to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (GMCH). But, to reduce their burden, the facility had been started at GMCH.

“A separate unit has been earmarked for the purpose as a stringent safety protocol has to be ensured for Covid patients,” Dr Chavan said.

According to official estimates, the city has around 250 patients who require regular dialysis.

“Around 80% of these patients go to private hospitals for treatment. But if any of them contracts coronavirus, they face rejection there due to fear of infection,” said UT principal health secretary Arun Gupta.

“As GMCH has 10 dialysis machines, one has been earmarked for Covid patients in an independent room,” he added.

The UT administrator had recently directed the official to start a dedicated dialysis facility for Covid patients.