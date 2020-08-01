e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Guidelines issued for sending rakhis to jail inmates in Punjab

Guidelines issued for sending rakhis to jail inmates in Punjab

The jails department of Punjab issued guidelines on Saturday for sending rakhis to prison inmates on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 3.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
According to Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Praveen Kumar Sinha, all the superintendents of jails have been directed that no physical meeting will be allowed on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
According to Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Praveen Kumar Sinha, all the superintendents of jails have been directed that no physical meeting will be allowed on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.(File photo for representation)
         

The jails department of Punjab issued guidelines on Saturday for sending rakhis to prison inmates on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 3.

“The Jails department has issued detailed directions in this regard with time to receive the rakhis from 8.30 am to 5 pm,” an official statement said.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Praveen Kumar Sinha, all the superintendents of jails have been directed that no physical meeting will be allowed on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

There should be proper arrangements at the outer gate of every jail, the ADGP said, adding that a table would be placed at the gate where the rakhis would be received.

The rakhis should be properly packed and sanitised before being sent inside a jail, he said.

The officer asserted that social distancing should be maintained properly. He said the packet of a rakhi must carry a slip bearing the name of the inmate and the same should be delivered to him within an hour.

An officer must be deputed with the security staff at the outer gate for checking and sanitising the packets, the ADGP said.

No sweets will be allowed and only the rakhis will be delivered to the inmates, he said.

tags
top news
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In