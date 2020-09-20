e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala top contributors as Haryana records 2,691 new infections

Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala top contributors as Haryana records 2,691 new infections

28 infected persons succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the toll to 1, 120

chandigarh Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Twelve Haryana districts on Saturday threw up 80% of the 2,691 fresh Covid-19 infections reported from across the state.

Two national capital region districts of Gurugram (360) and Faridabad (290) followed by the northern Haryana district of Ambala (220) were the biggest contributors to the viral infection’s tally on Saturday.

Besides, nine districts, each logging more than 100 cases, further widened spread of the virus. These are Panipat (164), Panchkula (162), Hisar (151), Sonepat (149), Rohtak (147), Karnal and Kurukshetra (119 each), Sirsa (118) and Rewari (101).

Significant numbers were also reported from Jind (96), Kaithal (91), Mahendergarh (79), Fatehabad (77), Yamunanagar (69) and Bhiwani (61). The new infections pushed the cumulative infections to 1, 08,952.

As per a medical bulletin, 28 infected persons succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the toll to 1, 120. Among the dead, five were from Panchkula, three each from Gurugram and Ambala, two each from Faridabad, Karnal, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Sirsa Yamunanagar and Jind and one each from Panipat, Hisar and Bhiwani.

The bulletin said that 2, 272 infected persons recovered from the illness on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 86, 150. The number of active infections was 21, 682. There were 389 critically ill patients, including 66 on ventilator support.

Among the other districts, Palwal reported 43 new cases followed by Jhajjar (42), Charkhi Dadri (20) and Nuh (13).

top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In