Haryana adds 1,450 new patients to its Covid tally; 6 districts account for 50% cases

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:11 IST

Haryana on Monday reported 1,450 new coronavirus infections, about 50% of which came from six districts which logged more than 100 cases each.

They are Panipat (154), Karnal (135), Ambala (114), Gurugram (113), Sonepat (109) and Faridabad (103). The fresh infections pushed the state's patient tally to 64,732.

As per a medical bulletin, seven infected persons – three from Sirsa, two from Kaithal and one each from Faridabad and Panchkula – succumbed to the virus on Monday.

As per the medical bulletin, 1,052 people recovered on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 52,672. The number of active cases in Haryana stood at 11,371.

The recovery rate in the state was 81.37%, while the fatality rate reached 1.06%.The bulletin said there were 251 critically ill patients, including 34 on ventilator support.

Among the other districts, Hisar reported 86 new infections followed by Panchkula (78), Rohtak (73), Sirsa (67),Yamunanagar and Mahendergarh (60 each), Kurukshetra (57), Jind (51), Kaithal (40), Jhajjar (38), Bhiwani (34), Rewari (27), Palwal (24), Fatehabad (17), Nuh (8) and Charkhi Dadri (2).

Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said six cops of Gohana city police station, four persons from CRPF camp at Khewra and seven employees of a Kundli company were among the new patients detected in the district.

The medical bulletin didn’t mention it, but three persons, including a former sarpanch, died of Covid-19 in Fatehabad on Monday. Two deaths each were also reported from Karnal and Kurukshetra.