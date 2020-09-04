e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana chief secretary sets target of ‘zero stubble burning’

Haryana chief secretary sets target of ‘zero stubble burning’

Keshni Anand Arora held a meeting in compliance with the orders of the apex court with different stakeholders and directed all district officers to draw a comprehensive plan to achieve zero stubble burning target effectively.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 03:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora during a meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. She has asked officials of the agriculture department to focus on red zone areas in the districts having regular incidents of stubble burning.
Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora during a meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. She has asked officials of the agriculture department to focus on red zone areas in the districts having regular incidents of stubble burning. (HT PHOTO)
         

Directing to ensure ‘zero stubble burning’ in the state during the upcoming paddy harvesting season, Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Thursday said reducing air pollution was imperative to contain spread of respiratory diseases in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief secretary held a meeting in compliance with the orders of the apex court with different stakeholders and directed all district officers to draw a comprehensive plan to achieve zero stubble burning target effectively.

Asking officers of the agriculture department to focus on red zone areas in the districts having regular incidents of stubble burning, she said surveillance teams should be constituted and nodal officers be appointed.

“To reduce the incidence of stubble burning, directions were also given to hold gram sabha meetings,” an official spokesperson said.

Arora was apprised in the meeting of a decline of 68% in fire incidences of crop residues last year in comparison to previous years.

She asked the officers concerned to identify the villages falling under red and yellow zones, which do not have custom hiring centres and are yet to apply for them. She further asked them to ensure that these villages move applications for it at the earliest.

The chief secretary directed the office-bearers of panchayats to ensure utilisation of machinery provided at 851 custom hiring centres set up at panchayat-level to its full capacity while giving preference to small and marginal farmers.

She further asserted that it is the responsibility of the state to prevent air pollution for which the villagers should be made aware and encouraged to play an instrumental role in preventing environmental pollution.

top news
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
5-yr-old found dead was tortured with cigarettes, head crushed and arm chopped off
5-yr-old found dead was tortured with cigarettes, head crushed and arm chopped off
Netflix India’s Bad Boy Billionaires series triggers controversy
Netflix India’s Bad Boy Billionaires series triggers controversy
BJP believes in politics of development: Scindia
BJP believes in politics of development: Scindia
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In