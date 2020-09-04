Haryana chief secretary sets target of ‘zero stubble burning’

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 03:41 IST

Directing to ensure ‘zero stubble burning’ in the state during the upcoming paddy harvesting season, Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Thursday said reducing air pollution was imperative to contain spread of respiratory diseases in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief secretary held a meeting in compliance with the orders of the apex court with different stakeholders and directed all district officers to draw a comprehensive plan to achieve zero stubble burning target effectively.

Asking officers of the agriculture department to focus on red zone areas in the districts having regular incidents of stubble burning, she said surveillance teams should be constituted and nodal officers be appointed.

“To reduce the incidence of stubble burning, directions were also given to hold gram sabha meetings,” an official spokesperson said.

Arora was apprised in the meeting of a decline of 68% in fire incidences of crop residues last year in comparison to previous years.

She asked the officers concerned to identify the villages falling under red and yellow zones, which do not have custom hiring centres and are yet to apply for them. She further asked them to ensure that these villages move applications for it at the earliest.

The chief secretary directed the office-bearers of panchayats to ensure utilisation of machinery provided at 851 custom hiring centres set up at panchayat-level to its full capacity while giving preference to small and marginal farmers.

She further asserted that it is the responsibility of the state to prevent air pollution for which the villagers should be made aware and encouraged to play an instrumental role in preventing environmental pollution.