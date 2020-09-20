Haryana Congress to hold protests across state on Sept 21

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:39 IST

The Haryana Congress will hold demonstrations on September 21 to protest against the enactment of three farm Bills by the Parliament. State Congress general secretary, Ajay Chaudhry said party will organise demonstrations at all district headquarters. The party’s state unit chief Kumari Selja will lead the demonstration at Jind while former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will lead the protest demonstration at Sonepat. Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi will lead the protest at Hisar. The newly appointed in-charge of party affairs for Haryana, Vivek Bansal will lead the demonstration at Panipat.