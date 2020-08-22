Haryana Covid count hits new high of 1,203

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 01:01 IST

Haryana reported 1,203 new coronavirus infections on Friday, about 77% of which came from 11 districts.

The new infections pushed the state’s patient tally to 52,129. Seven infected persons died of the contagion, taking the death toll to 585. Among those who died on Friday, two persons were from Kurukshetra district while one each was from Bhiwani, Panipat, Palwal, Karnal and Faridabad.

As per a medical bulletin, 620 people recovered from the viral illness on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 43,413. The number of active cases in Haryana was 8,131 on Friday.

About 39% of the new infections were reported from five national capital region districts of Faridabad (127), Gurugram (120), Rewari (111), Rohtak (65) and Sonepat (46).

Six northern Haryana districts of Panipat (132), Ambala (98), Karnal (73), Kurukshetra (63), Yamunanagar (58) and Panchkula (43) threw up 38% of the new infections.

In order to contain the virus spread, the state government on Friday ordered that all public and private offices, except those dealing with essential services, and all shopping malls and shops in the market area, except those dealing with essential goods and services, will remain shut on Saturday and Sunday.

An official spokesperson said all other national directives and standard operating procedures issued by the National Disaster Management Authority that are currently in force will continue to be followed. The spokesperson said this order will have no effect on public and private transport and on tests/exams being conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

Among the other districts, Mahendergarh reported 58 new infections followed by Hisar (56), Sirsa (48), Bhiwani (24), Fatehabad (21), Palwal (19), Kaithal (14), Jhajjar (12), Nuh (9) and Jind (6).

Health dept puts price cap on Covid tests

The Haryana health department on Friday fixed prices for rapid antigen and immunoglobulin- enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (IgG-ELISA) tests conducted by the private laboratories for detection of coronavirus antigen and antibodies.

In an order issued on Friday by additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora, the price for rapid antigen test was fixed at ₹650 per test and that of IgG-ELISA was fixed at ₹250 per test.

The department had in June fixed ₹2,400 for conducting the real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for detection of coronavirus infection by private labs.

While nasal and throat swab samples are taken for the rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests, the IgG-ELISA test is a blood-based examination for detection of immunoglobulin antibodies.

ACS Arora said the decision to cap the test prices was made on the advice of the experts, after taking the cost of testing kits and consumables into account and on the basis of precedents in other states.