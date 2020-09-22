Haryana government transfers 25 IPS, 9 HPS officers

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:11 IST

The district police chiefs of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sirsa, Jind, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Hisar were shuffled on Tuesday as the Haryana government ordered transfer of 25 IPS and nine HPS officers.

An official spokesperson said Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Astha Modi was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of police (DCP headquarter) Gurugram. She has been replaced by DCP traffic Faridabad Rajesh Duggal. Hisar SP Ram Punia has been posted as Karnal SP replacing Surinder Singh Bhoria while SP, GRP, Himanshu Garg has been posted as Jhajjar SP.

Sirsa deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Arun Singh was transferred as DIG, HPA, Madhuban; Jhajjar DIG Ashok Kumar was posted as DIG, State Vigilance Bureau; SP Charkhi Dadri Balwan Singh Rana is now Hisar SP; Bhiwani SP Sangeeta Ran was posted as AIG provisioning and administration; DIG, PTC, Sunaria, Om Parkash was posted as DIG, Jind. ADC to governor Sumer Pratap Singh was posted as Bhiwani SP.

HPS officers—Bhupinder Singh and Vinod Kumar— have been posted as SPs of Sirsa and Charkhi Dadri respectively. Director of investigation, Haryana State Human Rights Commission, M Ravi Kiran was given the additional charge of IG, state vigilance bureau. DIG (law and order) Rakesh Arya was given the additional charge of DIG, railways and commando.

Kulvinder Singh, DIG, HAP, Madhuban, has been posted as joint commissioner of police, Gurugram. Nazneen Bhasin, SP, RTC, Bhondsi was given the additional charge of commandant second IRB, Bhondsi. Kirat Pal Singh, SP, commando, Newal was posted as commandant fourth battalion HAP, Madhuban.

Kuldeep Singh, commandant, third IRB Sunaria, was posted as SP, state vigilance bureau. Krishan Murari, SP, HPA, Madhuban was posted as commandant third IRB, Sunaria, with additional charge of SP, PTC Sunaria. DK Bhardwaj, commandant, second IRB, Bhondsi was posted as DCP/traffic, Gurugram. Sulochana Kumari, commandant, fourth IRB, Manesar was posted as SP,SCB, Faridabad.

Surinder Pal Singh, commandant, fourth battalion HAP, Madhuban was posted as SP, GRP, Ambala with additional charge of SP, law and order. Rajender Kumar Meena, Commandant fourth battalion, HAP was posted as ADC to governor. Smiti Chaudhary, commandant, first battalion HAP, Ambala city was given the additional charge of SP, crime against women.

Nikita Gahlaut, DCP, headquarters, Gurugram was posted as DCP, Manesar. Arpit Jain, DCP, NIT, Faridabad was given the additional charge of DCP, headquarters, Faridabad. Maqsood Ahmed, DCP, Ballabgarh, Faridabad was posted as DCP, East, Gurugram with additional charge of CEO mobility, GMDA.