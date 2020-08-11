e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt makes training plan for employees to enhance efficiency

Haryana govt makes training plan for employees to enhance efficiency

For the training, Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) will be the apex training institute. An audio-video wing along with the studio will be set up in HIPA for imparting the training.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:33 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chandigarh
Keshni Anand Arora, Haryana Chief Secretary said a web-portal will be prepared in the training cell, which will include information related to monitoring, reporting, feedback and analysis of the training programmes.
Keshni Anand Arora, Haryana Chief Secretary said a web-portal will be prepared in the training cell, which will include information related to monitoring, reporting, feedback and analysis of the training programmes. (Sachit Khanna/HT file photo)
         

The Haryana government has made a plan to train its employees to enhance their efficiency and make them familiar with the latest techniques in the next two years, according to an official statement here.

For the training, Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) will be the apex training institute. An audio-video wing along with the studio will be set up in HIPA for imparting the training.

Keshni Anand Arora, Haryana Chief Secretary said a web-portal will be prepared in the training cell, which will include information related to monitoring, reporting, feedback and analysis of the training programmes. To ensure a fruitful training, resource person will also be called and the training will be imparted through online and offline modes.

“Chief Secretary has instructed all the heads of departments to draw a plan regarding the training to be given to the employees and to appoint nodal officers for the training. In addition, the departments have also been asked to identify ‘Master Trainers’ for providing in-house training,” the statement said.

Arora further instructed all universities to coordinate with HIPA so that their institutes can facilitate training. She asserted that in-service and retired officers should also be included for training officers and employees.

She added that the training branch of the Chief Secretary’s Office will act as the nodal department and will issue guidelines to all departments/training institutes regarding preparations of training manuals, annual training plans and perspective plans.

