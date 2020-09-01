Haryana jails have maximum convicts from other states: NCRB report 2019

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:07 IST

Jails in Haryana have the maximum number of convicts belonging to other states, show the nationwide prison statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for year 2019.

The bureau data showed that in 2019, there were 1,353 ‘other state domicile’ convicts in Haryana prisons, about 15.5% of the nationwide 8,726 convicts belonging to other states. It also reported the highest number of transfer of convicts (269) to other states.

The NCRB report showed that Haryana with 17,043 inmates was among the top three states in the country in terms of highest number of inmates lodged in its jails.

The first two are Uttar Pradesh (87,569) and Bihar (21,084).

Haryana is also among the 12 states which does not have any open jail. It also figured among a few states having more than 2,000 inmates with no correctional staff.

At 26.39%, Haryana in 2019 reported the highest number of convicted inmates lodged for committing offences against public tranquillity (rioting) under the Indian Penal Code. The state, whose prisons had an occupancy rate of 106.48%, also figured among the 17 states which reported more than 100% occupancy rate in 2019.

The report said that the occupancy rate of district jails at national level is 129.71%, which showed overcrowding in jails.

The state during 2019 was also among the top four in terms of prisoners released on parole (2,377). Punjab with 7,973 parole releases followed by Madhya Pradesh (3,663) and Gujarat (2,919) were ahead of Haryana.