Haryana logs 11 deaths, 1,397 new Covid cases

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 02:08 IST

Haryana reported 1,397 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, while the virus claimed lives of 11 people, pushing the death toll to 634, the health bulletin said.

Panchkula logged maximum 172 new infections as the state’s tally of cumulative positive cases mounted to 58,005.

The infection claimed the lives of two people each in Faridabad, Panipat and Fatehabad, while in Ambala, Jhajjar, Karnal, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra, one patient each died.

After Panchkula, Hisar recorded the second highest 139 new cases in the state, followed by 126 cases in Gurugram and 111 in Faridabad.

Sonepat recorded 91 cases, Rewari 26, Ambala and Rohtak 60 each, Panipat 92, Karnal 99, Palwal 6, Mahendergarh 51, Jhajjar and Bhiwani 14 each, Kurukshetra 61, Nuh 12, Sirsa 61, Yamunanagar 51, Fatehabad 58, Kaithal 78, and Jind 15.

On Wednesday, there were 9,758 active cases and 1,117 patients had recovered in last 24 hours.