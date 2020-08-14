e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana logs 793 new cases, 792 recoveries

Haryana logs 793 new cases, 792 recoveries

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana reported 793 new coronavirus infections and 792 recoveries from the contagion on Thursday. Eight coronavirus infected persons succumbed to the viral illness on Thursday, taking the death toll to 511.

Among the persons who died on Thursday, three were from Panipat, two from Faridabad and one each from Ambala, Sonepat and Gurugram.

As per a medical bulletin, the cumulative number of positive cases was 44,817 and there were 37,846 recoveries. The number of active cases on Thursday was 6,820. The recovery rate climbed to 83.64 % and the fatality rate remained at 1.14%.

The bulletin said there were 146 critically ill patients, including 25 on ventilator support. The number of patients with mild symptoms of the disease was 6,674.

Four NCR districts of Faridabad (136), Gurugram (78), Palwal (51) and Sonepat (50) accounted for about 40% of the new infections on Thursday. And, so was the case with five northern districts of Panipat (119), Ambala (63), Karnal (62), Kurukshetra and Panchkula (36 each), which also threw up about 40% of the new infections.

Among the other districts, Hisar reported 43 new infections, Mahendergarh (37), Kaithal (27), Rewari (18), Fatehabad (12), Bhiwani (10), Nuh (7), Jhajjar (5) and Jind (3). No fresh cases were reported from Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar districts.

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra authorities said two persons succumbed to the virus in Kurukshetra, taking the death toll to 14 in the district. As per the health department, one of the victims, a 43-year-old woman, was suffering from kidney infection and diabetes. The other deceased, a 65-year-old man from Pehowa, also had diabetes along with high blood pressure.

